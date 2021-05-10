MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.90% of MongoDB worth $146,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $93,398,718. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $260.32 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average of $321.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

