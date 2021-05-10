Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

