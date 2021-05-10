50,496 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average is $145.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

