Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

