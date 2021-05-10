HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $200,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 2,164,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,317,207 shares of company stock worth $8,775,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

