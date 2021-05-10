HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.
Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.