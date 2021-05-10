Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Shares of SR opened at $75.89 on Monday. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

