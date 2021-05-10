Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,111,443 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Corning worth $136,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank grew its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

