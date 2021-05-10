Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $129.52 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $129,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.