Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Decreased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.39.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

