Truadvice LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Truadvice LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

