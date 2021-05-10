Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $394.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $396.90. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

