Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $9.65 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

