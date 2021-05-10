BTU Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $92.47 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $92.47 million and approximately $36,017.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

