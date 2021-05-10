Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.