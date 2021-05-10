TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $32.96 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $4.00 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,896,194,540 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

