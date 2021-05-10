DATA Reaches Market Cap of $20.15 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.00801980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.23 or 0.09030379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00049132 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.