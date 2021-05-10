Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $638,090.56

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $638,090.56 and approximately $185.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.33 or 1.00443830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.09 or 0.00710084 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $780.56 or 0.01351578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.32 or 0.00376305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00229598 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

