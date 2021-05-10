Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $423.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

