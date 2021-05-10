IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,222 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

