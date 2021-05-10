Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

