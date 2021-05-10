Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $3.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $19.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

CMI stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

