Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $42.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

