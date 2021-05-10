$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Camtek reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 716.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Camtek has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

