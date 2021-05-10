Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

