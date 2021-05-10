American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 66.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $152.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

