Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,058 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,898. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $116.61 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

