Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD opened at $23.25 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.