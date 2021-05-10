IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,093 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,727,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $78.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

