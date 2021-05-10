IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.97 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 17.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

UMAY stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

