LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

