Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 20th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

EFL opened at $9.51 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

