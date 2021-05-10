JBG SMITH Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

JBGS stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

