JBG SMITH Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -108.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.
JBGS stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
