Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.