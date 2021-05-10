Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 25th

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.