Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 25th

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.
About Enable Midstream Partners
Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.