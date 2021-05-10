TCF National Bank Buys New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 25.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $152.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

