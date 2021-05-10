Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €151.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec stock opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Stratec has a 52-week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52-week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €119.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.