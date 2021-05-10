Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVCHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

