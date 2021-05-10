DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $466.00 at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $449.00 to $466.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $358.74 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

