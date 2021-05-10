Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCUP shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

