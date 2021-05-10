DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Posts Earnings Results

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

DXPE opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $617.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

