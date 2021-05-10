LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.38% of HollyFrontier worth $79,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

