LSV Asset Management Buys 13,745 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.46% of M.D.C. worth $94,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 19,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

