LSV Asset Management Sells 211,450 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $87,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $329,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $2,567,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,404,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 848.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,675,683 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.