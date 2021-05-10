LSV Asset Management Sells 516,463 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,463 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $71,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

