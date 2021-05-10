Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Interface updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

