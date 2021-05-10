LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $106,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Chemours by 563.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

