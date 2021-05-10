Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ALKT stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
