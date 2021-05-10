Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

