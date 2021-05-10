DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

