Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

