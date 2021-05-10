SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

NYSE SITE opened at $202.98 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $203.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

